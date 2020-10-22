Man accused of stealing riding mower on display at hardware store

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (wtvq) – A man is accused of stealing a riding lawnmower that was on display in front of a hardware store in Prestonsburg and hiding it in a neighborhood, according to police.
Investigators say Christopher Evans stole the riding mower from Layne’s Ace Hardware on North Lake Drive, parked it in a neighborhood and came back to the business and tried to steal a push mower.
Police say Evans told them he didn’t steal the riding mower, but just took it on a test drive. Employees at the hardware store told investigators Evans was not given permission to take any test drive.
Evans was arrested October 12 and charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking and Criminal Attempt to Commit Theft by Unlawful Taking, according to police.
He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.