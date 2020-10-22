Lexington sets schedules for fall, holiday clean up, recycling

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Its the fall and the holiday season is rapdily approaching. That means decorations of all kinds.

It also means clean up. The Lexington-Fayette County Urban Government public works crews are willing to help.

Holiday Season Activities with Lexington Environmental Services

● Oct 19 – Nov 20: Truck-a-Palooza goes virtual: Who doesn’t love big, hard-working trucks? Learn about city trucks that serve Lexington and the people behind the wheel. Save the dates for weekly Facebook Live events, do-it-yourself arts and crafts activities, cool truck videos, and more. Kids can complete a simple scavenger hunt to win a truck-related prize that will be mailed to them at home.

● Nov 4 – Nov 15: Campaign Sign Collection: Do you have old or outdated yard signs sitting in the corner of your garage? Instead of throwing them in the trash, let us repurpose them! Lexington ‘s Department of Environmental Quality and Public works is collecting old yard signs and stakes for reuse. Collection bins will be placed at locations around the city until Sunday, Nov 15. (See website for locations and more information).

● Nov 9: Leaf Vacuum Collection begins, no yard carts or bags collected the week of Thanksgiving and changes to the collection schedule may occur due to holidays (Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas and NY Day).Visit lexingtonky.gov/leaves for details.

● Nov 13 – Jan 2: Paint by Nature in person and virtual options: This fun and family-friendly program is back with a new inspiration: trees! Different types of trees thrive in different types of environments. Live Green Lexington wants to focus on this idea to inspire Fayette County residents to remember “right tree, right place” when planting their own trees. Artists can submit up to 2 pieces in any medium for exhibition and sale no later than Friday, Nov 6. Exhibition will take place in the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center. (See website for more information).

● Nov 27: Gobble Grease Toss: After a long day of food and family, what could be better than putting your old cooking oil to use to help the environment? Fayette County residents are invited to recycle their unused cooking oil to be turned into biofuel and aid in research to better the planet. Bring your oil in a disposable container with a lid to the Redwood Cooperative School on 166 Crestwood Drive anytime between 10 am and 2 pm. (See website for more information).

● Nov 27 – Jan 10: Holiday Light Collection: When hanging up holiday lights, it’s almost inevitable to find one strand that isn’t sparkling like the rest of them. Instead of throwing the dull strands away, give them to us to recycle! Proper recycling, especially around the holidays, is very important. Collection bins for light strands, extension cords, power strips and more will be placed around the city through Sunday, Jan 10. (See website for more information).