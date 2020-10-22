Dr. Bob Albert receives MSU’s 2020 Founders Award

MOREHEAD, Ky. (MSU Public Affairs) — Dr. Robert “Bob” Albert (84, 85), a long-time former faculty member and administrator at Morehead State University, has been selected as this year’s recipient of the Founders Award for University Service.

The MSU Board of Regents established the Founders Award for University Service in 1978. The award provides recognition to individuals who have given superior service to Morehead State University throughout their time as a University employee or volunteer.

The presentation of the 2020 Founders Award will be made at a later date.

“I had the opportunity to work with some outstanding colleagues during my time at MSU,” Albert said. “I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to hold some significant leadership roles and had it not been for such outstanding colleagues, I would not have remained in these leadership roles. It is really the team around you that makes a leader.”

A native of Dayton, Ohio, Albert is a two-time graduate of MSU who earned a bachelor’s degree in English in 1984 and a Master of Business Administration in 1985. He completed his Ph.D. degree in finance from the University of Cincinnati in 1992.

Albert joined MSU’s faculty in 1995 to teach courses in finance. He served as interim dean for one year before being named dean of the College of Business in July 1999. As dean, he helped lead efforts for the official naming of the college as the Elmer R. Smith College of Business and Technology.

During his tenure at MSU, Albert served as chair of the Intercollegiate Athletics Committee, the president of the Morehead-Rowan County Chamber of Commerce, chair of NewCity Morehead, and president for the Southern Business Administration Association.

In Albert’s last administrative role with MSU, he served as interim provost and vice president for academic affairs from July 1, 2018, until his retirement on June 30, 2020. Albert provided leadership during one of the institution’s most difficult periods addressing the challenges of COVID-19 and the pivot to online instruction in Spring 2020.

“As did most universities, we made the difficult decision to close the residence halls and finish the semester nearly fully online. During these changes, we also recognized the budgetary impact that the pandemic would bring with it. President Morgan had done an outstanding job of positioning MSU well from a budgetary perspective,” Albert said. “During this time, I felt fortunate to be working with Dr. Morgan, the other VPs, and many outstanding faculty and staff at the university. It took a real team effort to navigate our way through this health crisis.”

Albert said that while receiving the Founders Award is a tremendous honor, an even greater honor came from his time helping students and forming bonds at MSU.

“I have great memories of colleagues in the business college and across campus. We all learned how to work hard together, achieved some great outcomes and had fun along the way,” he said. “I’ll always look back fondly on my time at MSU.”