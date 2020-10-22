Blue Grass Community Foundation sets $100,000 challenge to advance racial equity in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An anonymous donor and Matthew and Jenna Mitchell have teamed up to issue a $100,000 matching gift challenge, inviting community donors to join them in advancing racial justice and healing in Lexington.

The challenge will build a permanent charitable endowment for the Lexington Black Prosperity Initiative at Blue Grass Community Foundation.

This new endowment will address anti-Black racism and advance racial equity. All donations to the fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Mitchells and the anonymous donor.



“Many of our friends and neighbors are looking for ways to take action,” said Fran Taylor, chair of the board of directors of Blue Grass Community Foundation. “We are grateful to the Mitchells and the anonymous donor for encouraging the community to invest together to make Lexington a more just and equitable city.”

An advisory committee of Black local leaders guides the grant making of the Lexington Black Prosperity Initiative, co-chaired by Lisa Higgins-Hord, assistant vice president for Community Engagement at the University of Kentucky and an LFUCG councilmember, and Dr. Tiffany Daniels, D.C., owner of Chiropractic Care of Lexington.

“Lexington has received many national accolades over the years: Best City to Live In, One of the Smartest Cities, Best Place to Retire,” said Higgins-Hord. “However, when taking a deeper dive into data about our diverse populations, not all Lexingtonians are enjoying the benefits of these great titles in ways we would expect.”

“The next time we receive accolades for living in a prosperous and thriving city, we want the data to reflect that’s the case for all of us,” said Daniels. “We invite the entire community to join us in this endeavor by supporting the Lexington Black Prosperity Initiative.”

“A lesson we’ve learned from coaching is how vital opportunity is,” said Matthew Mitchell. “When you give someone an opportunity, many times you see that opportunity turn into meaningful change in a person’s life. Jenna and I are excited to see how the opportunities provided by the Lexington Black Prosperity Initiative transform our community for the better!”

“The Community Foundation has a deep, abiding commitment to investing in initiatives that make our community more equitable for everyone,” said Lisa Adkins, president and CEO of BGCF. “We will continue to listen and to learn, while providing leadership, creating partnerships and engaging everyone who wants to help.”

To learn more and donate, visit bgcf.org/racialequity.