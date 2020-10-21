LG&E, KU vow to help customers, follow guidance on cutoffs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With the Kentucky Public Service Commission’s moratorium requiring utilities it regulates to suspend disconnects due to non-payment now at its end, the Commonwealth’s largest utilities are sending a message of reassurance to their customers.

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company are reminding their business and residential customers that the utilities are committed to helping them navigate the challenges of the ongoing pandemic climate and to working with them to manage their utility bills.

In an effort to put customers’ minds at ease, LG&E and KU are sharing five important facts about how they’re working to relieve customers’ bill-related burdens. More information can be found on the utilities’ dedicated COVID-19 website at lge-ku.com/covid-19.

LG&E and KU disconnections remain suspended until at least Nov. 9.

The utilities are not currently disconnecting customers due to non-payment. When timing is determined, the utilities will communicate with customers who are facing disconnect to ensure they are connected to available payment and assistance options.

Disconnections are always a last resort for LG&E and KU, especially in the case of an ongoing pandemic. During the winter season, the utilities monitor the forecast and suspend disconnects in portions of the service territory where extreme temperatures are expected within 24 hours.

Late fees are waived through Dec. 31.

Consistent with the KPSC’s order, LG&E and KU continue to waive late fees for residential customers through the end of the year.

LG&E and KU are prepared to help you manage your bill.

Customers can now choose to set up a payment plan that best meets their needs. The utilities encourage customers to use LG&E and KU’s convenient self-service options, offered online and by phone, or work with a customer care representative, who can assist in setting up a payment plan to help manage outstanding balances. For customers preferring to connect in person, LG&E and KU business offices are open and following CDC, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

Assistance resources can be found on the LG&E and KU website.

The utilities help connect customers to available resources and assistance programs in their community. Customers can find organizations in their area and other helpful resources and information on the LG&E and KU website. Additionally, LG&E and KU have donated more than $250,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts across their service areas.

LG&E and KU offer scam protection information.

Customers are reminded to be vigilant against falling victim to scam artists who may be looking to take advantage of them during this uncertain time. LG&E and KU will never call demanding payment by phone. Tips on how to identify and protect against scams can be found on the company website.

Customers can find updates on important COVID-19-related information at lgeku.com/covid-19.