Berea College faculty, staff recognized for preservation work

BERA, Ky. (WTVQ/Berea College Public Affairs) – The Madison County Historical Society recently awarded certificates of recognition to Dr. Jacqueline Grigsby Burnside and staff members of the Berea College Special Collections and Archives.

Sharon Graves, president of the historical society, presented preservation awards at a brief outside ceremony on the steps of the Hutchins Library on the Berea College campus.

Burnside, a Berea College sociology professor, was recognized for her contributions to Madison County history as an author. Her book, Berea and Madison County, Kentucky, (a Blacks in America Series) is a nearly four-decade collection of photographs and stories related to Black communities in Peytontown, Farristown, Middletown, Bobtown and Richmond in Madison County, Ky.

The Berea College Special Collections and Archives was recognized for its significant contributions and long-standing efforts to collect, maintain and share its vision of “oneness,” of the Southern Appalachian Region and in particular Berea College and the City of Berea.

Berea College, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor and service.

The College admits only academically promising students with limited financial resources, primarily from Kentucky and Appalachia, although students come from 40 states and 70 countries.

Every Berea student receives a Tuition Promise Scholarship, which means no Berea student pays for tuition. Berea is one of eight federally recognized Work Colleges, so students work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, housing and meals.