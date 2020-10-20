Virtual fundraiser to benefit Liberty Place Recovery for Women

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Liberty Place Recovery Center for Women is excited to announce that it has shifted its annual Holiday Luncheon to a virtual event.

Their online silent auction kicks off November 6 and will run through November 14 ( libertyplacepostcard.8.5×11.10.2.20 ).

In addition to the online silent auction, they will host a live event on their Facebook page on November 14 at 1 p.m. The event website can be accessed at bidpal.net/libertyplace

Proceeds will benefit Liberty Place Recovery Center for Women, a residential substance use recovery program operated by Kentucky River Foothills Development Council (KRFDC), a local Community Action Agency committed to improving the community and promoting self-sufficiency.

The annual event was originally planned as an in-person luncheon but had to quickly change course with restrictions that have been placed on large group gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re taking this very seriously,” said Karen Atkins, KRFDC public information officer. “The health of our staff, clients, and supporters is of great importance to us which is why this year’s event will still go on, but with a twist! While we will miss the opportunity to engage in person with our friends, we now have a space big enough for everyone.”

Rev. Kent Gilbert will once again serve as the Master of Ceremonies for the program bringing his wonderful sense of humor.

Supporters will hear from current residents, as well as from a program alumna who will share her life-changing experience at Liberty Place.

The event will be filled with hope and inspiration, bringing the community and its supporters together from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Since ticket sales have significantly contributed to event proceeds Liberty Place is suggesting a $15 donation for people who plan on watching the live event.

This year some of the online auction items include handmade items such as quilts, jewelry, and artwork. It will also include once in a lifetime trips to places like Ireland, Iceland, Costa Rica, and Alaska – which have extended three-year expiration dates to accommodate travel.

“The women participating in our program are homeless or marginally housed and unemployed, sometimes coming directly from court or jail,” said Atkins. “They often come to us with nothing but the clothes on their back. The majority of our clients have no income; nor do they have family members or friends who are able to send them money.”

Their goal is to raise $30,000 through sponsorships, donations, and the online silent auction.

“Facing the significant disruption of COVID-19, the services provided at Liberty Place are needed now more than ever,” said Atkins. “Liberty Place is a very expensive program to operate. We provide all of the essential items each participant needs while they reside at the center. This includes all recovery materials such as Alcoholics Anonymous materials, Recovery Dynamics Workbooks, Errors in Thinking Workbooks, classroom supplies, art therapy supplies, and personal care items.”

The majority of funds raised will allow Liberty Place to purchase the abovementioned items. It will also help offset the significant cost of sanitizing supplies and Personal Protective Equipment such as face masks, vinyl gloves, and protective gowns that the Center has incurred. These items are crucial to clients’ well-being and success in the program. This funding will also allow Liberty Place to save for larger purchases like a new roof and replacing individual air conditioning units (in 38 apartments).

“Although we receive partial per diem rates from some of our funding sources, and also receive community donations, the amounts are not sufficient to support all of our needs,” said Atkins. “Please consider joining us as we seek solutions for the women receiving recovery services at Liberty Place.”

Donations of any amount are welcomed. To make a tribute gift to celebrate or honor someone’s recovery or their memory, please email katkins@foothillscap.org.

Liberty Place began serving clients in 2008. The center, a supportive housing development, accommodates the needs of women in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District.

There are four components of the program which include Safe Off the Streets, Motivational Tracks 1 and 2, Phase 1 and Phase 2. Residents must make the commitment to overcome their addictions, be over the age of 18, and be homeless or at risk of becoming homeless to participate.

The average stay at Liberty Place is approximately 6-9 months. Services are provided at no charge to the participants. As a transitional supportive housing development, Liberty Place uses a recovery program model that includes peer support, daily living skills training, job responsibilities and challenges to practice sober living.

In March 2016, the Holly Street Apartments opened behind Liberty Place. Also managed by Kentucky River Foothills, the Holly Street Apartments are for anyone who has completed a residential substance abuse & recovery center program, including Liberty Place, and who agrees to participate in aftercare services. This project helps individuals rebuild their lives and reunites families. All residents must be eligible to receive Section 8 rental assistance.