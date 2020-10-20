UK multimedia professor talks about police on social media and the pros/cons

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Social media has its ups and downs and the same goes for law enforcement and how people interact with police.
“We are on social media, more than ever, All the way up and down the society,” Kakie Urge said.
That includes law enforcement agencies.
University of Kentucky multimedia associate professor, Kakie Urge talked with ABC 36 News about police and public agencies stepping up their online presence.
“I think people now in 2020, with all of our interactions being done digitally, and with zoom, and with the fast pace of social media, they expect transparency,” she said.
In Scott County, Urge says the sheriff’s office did a good job of that over the weekend.
First, Tim Fuller made a Facebook post questioning whether racial profiling caused Scott County sheriff’s deputies to pull him over.
It got so much attention a few days later the Scott County Sheriff responded publicly with his own post.
It explained the deputies followed protocol and there’s no reason to believe Fuller was pulled over because of his skin tone.
Fuller and the sheriff even met this week, as Fuller worded it, to create “unity and not division.”
“The issue in Scott County shows the way it can really bring law enforcement and human people closer together into a real into a real dialogue, and then that became a face to face interaction,” Urge said.
Taking an online interaction into a meaningful conversation and now a life lesson, Fuller says he wants to pass onto others.
A follow up post saying: “I look forward to being a vessel of unity in our community and helping to increase the understanding of protocol and interaction with law enforcement.”
Urge again saying Scott County’s response “a great example of how social media can be managed well.”