Traffic stop nets two drug trafficking arrests

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A traffic stop in the Harold community in Floyd County lands

two men in jail on drug charges.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, 44-year-old James Stacy, of Salyersville, and 32-year-old Frank Henry London, of Harold, Ky., are charged with heroin and fentanyl trafficking.

The arrests came after sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop in the Harold community and K9 “Lita” alerted deputies to the presence of drugs.

Deputies ended up finding heroin, fentanyl, prescription pills along with digital scales and plastic baggies, according to the department.