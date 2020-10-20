Special Olympics gift card raffle offers $3,600 prize

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – For the ninth consecutive year, Special Olympics Kentucky is set to boost one lucky person’s buying power just in time for the Holidays in the annual Holiday Gift Card Raffle.

This year’s raffle prize is one of the largest in the history of the promotion, offering $3,600 in gift cards to popular retailers, restaurants and more. Tickets cost just $10 each and all proceeds go to support Special Olympics Kentucky sports, health and school-based programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

This year’s winner will receive a $500 gift card from Amazon.com; $350 gift card from Kroger; $250 gift cards from Lowe’s, Panera Bread, Papa John’s Pizza, Starbucks, Texas Roadhouse, Visa and Walmart, $200 gift cards from Nanz & Kraft Florists and Thorntons; and $100 gift cards from Joseph-Beth Booksellers, Frenchie’s Modern Nail Care, Home Depot, Logan’s of Lexington, Palmers Restaurant and Target.

Tickets can be purchase on-line at sokyraffle.com, by phone by calling 502-695-8222 or from Special Olympics Kentucky and law enforcement volunteers in many parts of the state. Only $5,000 tickets will be available for sale.

The drawing for the raffle will be held at the Special Olympics Kentucky state office at 105 Lakeview Ct. in Frankfort at 2 pm on Friday, December 11, so the winner can have the gift cards in their hands for the final push toward Christmas. The winner need not be present at the drawing.

Already one of the most popular fundraisers of the year for Special Olympics Kentucky, the Gift Card Raffle takes on some added importance for the program this year.

“This has always been a fun program for us,” said Special Olympics Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni. “It’s always been very popular and it’s great to have the opportunity to add to someone’s excitement right around the Holidays. It will still be a lot of fun for us, but it does take on a more important role for the program given that we have had to cancel or scale back a lot of our fundraising due to COVID, and we are working very hard to make sure we’re in a position where we do everything we can to keep that from impacting the programs we can offer our athletes going forward.”

The Holiday Gift Card Raffle is sponsored by Frankfort Civitan Club, UBS, J.P. Morgan, LA Surety Solutions, Texas Roadhouse, Nanz & Kraft Florists, Thorntons, Frenchie’s Modern Nail Care, Joseph-Beth Booksellers, Logan’s of Lexington and Palmers Restaurant.