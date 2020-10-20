Lake Cumberland hospital’s new robot named ‘Rosie’

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is pleased to announce that its new surgical robot will now be named Rosie, after Pulaski County native Rosie the Riveter.

A community-wide contest began in mid-September to name the robot and ended last Friday with nearly 70 entries.

- Advertisement -

“It was a close vote,” said Robert Parker, Chief Executive Officer at Lake Cumberland. “We had fun picking a name out of the entries and love that the name Rosie has ties to Pulaski County and represents innovation in our community. Most importantly, we hope this fun contest allowed the public to get to know our robotics offerings and further explore their surgical options at Lake Cumberland.”

A total of four entrants suggested the name Rosie, and out of those a winner was chosen at random.

Nate Pilcher, from Nancy, Kentucky, took home the grand prize of a $100 Amazon gift card and shared: “I chose Rosie as a creative name for the robot because Rosie the Riveter was originally from Pulaski County and has ties to Lake Cumberland. I also loved the cartoon The Jetson’s when I was younger and how Rosie always helped George, his kids and others in the household. I felt the name Rosie might help to ease patients’ minds who may need to utilize the surgical robot in the future.”

Rose Will Monroe, aka “Rosie the Riveter,” was born in Science Hill, Kentucky and after being widowed, moved to Detroit, Michigan during World War II.

Determined to find work and support the war effort, Rosie went on to become famous in film and in the Norman Rockwell painting which depicts her flexing her muscles and sporting that famous red polka-dotted hair scarf as a war bond promoter, exclaiming “We Can Do It!”

The other three individuals who recommended the name Rosie will receive a small gift as well.

Honorable mentions in the contest included the names H.E.C.T.O.R (Healthier Communities Through Robotics), Stitches, Chappie, and T.H.O.R. (The Hospital Operating Robot).

Lake Cumberland installed the new surgical robot in early September and has used it to perform multiple surgeries already.

Located tableside in the operating room, the robot allows a surgeon’s hand movements to be scaled, filtered, and translated into precise movements of micro-instruments at the surgical site. The robot is 100% controlled by the surgeon and it can often offer faster recovery times and fewer complications for patients undergoing surgery.