Devine Carama begins seventh annual youth coat drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-An annual coat drive for kids kicks off Tuesday and the Lexington activist who runs it needs your help.

Hip hop artist Devine Carama says hundreds of requests are already coming in for coats for Central and Eastern Kentucky students in need.

- Advertisement -

He says in the last six years, he’s given away over 10,000 coats, but someone has to provide those coats.

Here is how you can donate: