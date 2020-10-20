College students struggle to find internships in midst of pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The pandemic has affected just about everyone and everything and that includes internships for college students.

The National Association of Colleges and Employers recently found about 22% of employers have taken back internship offers.

- Advertisement -

The summer before senior year most college students intern – a fun way to explore what you want to do.

But University of Kentucky junior Sammy Bluso has to have one to graduate with a hospitality degree.

“It’s been hard because companies just aren’t hiring,” says Sammy Bluso.

For some college students it could mean they won’t graduate on time or be prepared to work.

“Hopefully, companies will be more understanding about how difficult it is to find an internship right now,” says Bluso.

Normally, now’s the time to be looking and applying for summer.

“The internship I really wanted was to stay in Lexington this summer and work for the Lexington Legends,” says Bluso.

He says if he can’t find a summer opportunity his major will allow him to intern in the spring but Bluso says it would be hard to work and take classes and this semester has been difficult enough with so much online learning.

UK says it knows students will enter a difficult job market so it’s let new alums access career services for a year after graduating.

The university also says a lot of organizations are creating remote internships but students like Bluso want a more hands-on experience.

The stress is hurting his mental health.

“My hospitality teacher always tells me the industry is so volatile, it’s always changing,” says Bluso. “Things happen so quickly but that’s just one of the things that i knew I’d have to deal with it in the industry and make the best you can out of the situation.”

He hopes his future won’t be paused like everything else the pandemic has stalled.

Listed below are UK’s Career Center’s additional resources students can use:

Summer 2020 online ‘Skills Project’ to replace cancelled internships: https://gatton.uky.edu/about-us/stay-connected/news/2020/gatton-introduces-summer-skills-project-replace-cancelled Extended career services support for 2019-20 UK graduates: https://www.uky.edu/careercenter/alumni-resources

Playbook for navigating a COVID-19 labor market: https://www.uky.edu/careercenter/sites/www.uky.edu.careercenter/files/Graduating%20in%20the%20Age%20of%20COVID-19.pdf

Access to appointments in-person and online: https://www.uky.edu/careercenter/coming-appointment

Custom UK-branded Zoom backgrounds for student online interviews: https://www.uky.edu/careercenter/zoom-backgrounds