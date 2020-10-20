City ‘snow practice’ turns a few heads

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) –This year has been a lot different than others, so it is understandable that when some Lexington residents saw city trucks out this morning “treating” streets for snow and ice in 60-degree weather, they did a double-take.

The Streets and Road crews that were out Tuesday morning weren’t really treating roadways, just practicing for the winter weather that is surely ahead of us.

“This morning, during heavy rains, we had several crews practicing their snow routes instead of performing their normal duties like painting or laying concrete,” says Streets and Road Director Rob Allen. “This training did not include salting, applying brine, or any other treatment to the roadway; it was just to familiarize drivers with their trucks, routes, and potential hazards.”