Welfare check on person lands another woman in jail on drug charges

GALVESTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Floyd County woman was arrested Friday evening after she was found in possession of illegal drugs, according to the Kentucky State Police.

A trooper with the Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post responded to a residence in the Galveston community to conduct a welfare check on a person at the residence.

While at the residence, a trooper received information that another occupant had illegal drugs. Upon further investigation, a trooper located eight grams of suspected heroin. Additionally, amounts of methamphetamine, prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia were found to be in the woman’s possession.

Carla Forsyth, 27, of Harold, was charged with Trafficking Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession of Controlled Substance 1stDegree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Controlled Substance3rdDegree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Giving Officer False Identifying Information. Trooper Billy Ball with KSP Post 9 is leading this investigation.

Drug tips can be reported to investigators at Post 09 by calling (606) 433-7711. Callers can remain anonymous.