State’s tribute to craft beer drinkers almost here

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s annual fall dream for beer drinkers is almost here.

Crafting Kentucky Proud beers with Kentucky agricultural products is the focus of this year’s Kentucky Proud Beer Series, Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced.

- Advertisement -

Now in its fifth year, the beer series combines the best of what Kentucky has to offer from its breweries with its farms.

“Every October, Kentucky’s craft brewers use locally grown products to brew one-of-a-kind beers to showcase their creativity and honor the Commonwealth’s producers,” Commissioner Quarles said. “We are pleased to collaborate with the Kentucky Guild of Brewers once again on what has become a staple of Kentucky’s fall calendar.”

“This is my favorite beer series that we do every year,” said Derek Selznick, executive director of the Kentucky Guild of Brewers. “This series is a chance for our brewers to get together with our farmers to put their creative minds together to make beers that truly capture the essence of Kentucky. From grains and hops to every berry under the sun, these beers are totally unique and Kentucky Proud.”

Participating Kentucky craft brewers will release special beers infused with Kentucky Proud ingredients on Oct. 28.

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) worked with the Guild to match craft brewers with Kentucky Proud producers to create the limited-release beers. Everything from lavender extract, honey, molasses, carrots, apples, blueberries, and pumpkin will be infused into these unique beers for that special fall flavor for the fifth annual series.

And for the first time in series history, many of the breweries are using Kentucky malt made from locally grown grains this year, produced by South Fork Malthouse out of Cynthiana.

Local breweries will release their Kentucky Proud brews to the public starting on Oct. 28. Each participating brewery will give away commemorative Kentucky Proud and Kentucky Guild of Brewers branded pint glasses and event posters to the first 100 customers purchasing its limited release Kentucky Proud beer.

Brewers participating in the 2020 Kentucky Proud Beer Series include:

· 3rd Turn Brewing, in Louisville and Crestwood;

· Abettor Brewing Company, Winchester;

· Alexandria Brewing Company;

· Broken Throne Brewing, Pikeville;

· Country Boy Brewing, both Lexington and Georgetown locations;

· Dreaming Creek Brewery, Richmond;

· Dry Ground Brewing, Paducah;

· Ethereal Brewing, Lexington;

· Flywheel Brewing, Elizabethtown;

· Fusion Brewing, Lexington;

· Gallant Fox Brewing, Louisville;

· Goodwood Brewing, both Louisville and Frankfort locations;

· Gravely Brewing Co., Louisville;

· Hopkinsville Brewing;

· Maysville Brewing;

· Monnik Beer Co., Louisville;

· Old Louisville Brewing, both Louisville and Shelbyville locations;

· Paducah Beer Werks;

· Pivot Brewing, Lexington;

· Ten20 Beer Exchange, Louisville;

· Turtleback Ridge Brewing, Ewing;

· Uncrafted Territory Brewing Co., Beaver Dam;

· West Sixth Brewing’s Lexington, Frankfort and Louisville locations;

· Wise Bird Cider, Lexington; and

· Wooden Cask Brewing Company, Newport.

For information about the 2020 Kentucky Proud Beer Series and Festival, go to kygbrewers.org