Landon Young named SEC Offensive Lineman of Week

The senior offensive tackle helped spur win at No. 18 Tennessee, first since 1984 in Knoxville

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Kentucky senior offensive tackle Landon Young has been named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week, the league announced today. It marks the second time in his career he has earned the honor.

Young’s performance was a crucial part of the Wildcats’ 34-7 defeat of No. 18/17 Tennessee on Saturday, the first UK victory in Knoxville since 1984. The veteran tackle graded at 90 percent with 10 knockdown blocks as the Cats piled up 187 rushing yards, including 159 in the second half as they took control of the line of scrimmage with a bruising ground game. The 6-foot-7, 321-pounder from Lexington, Kentucky, did not allow any sacks or quarterback pressures and did not miss an assignment or commit a penalty. He produced 22 blocks at the point of attack, including Chris Rodriguez’ two-yard touchdown run.

- Advertisement -

After the defense delivered a 10-point halftime lead and a quick three-and-out to open the second half, the “Big Blue Wall” went to work. Anchored by Young, the UK offense scored two touchdowns and a field goal on its first three possessions and then ran out the final 7:19 of the game with another long drive. UK leads the SEC in rushing at 206.0 yards per game.

Young, a team captain, has appeared in 41 career games with 26 starts and was named to preseason All-SEC teams by Athlon Sports, Phil Steele and Pick Six Previews this season. He also is on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List for his work in the community.

Previously, he was the SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week following the 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan in 2019.

Kentucky returns to the field this Saturday, Oct. 24 at Missouri. Game time is 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network (TV) and the UK Sports Network (radio).

Previous articleRegional driver licensing office opening in Richmond
Next articleKY 587 in Lee County to be closed Wednesday, Oct. 21
mm
Bryan Kennedy
http://wtvq.com
Bryan Kennedy hails from the Bluegrass State. He was born and raised in Owensboro, KY where he graduated from Apollo High School in 2006. Bryan graduated from the University of Kentucky with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2010. He also received his master's degree in Sports Media and Branding from Western Kentucky University. While at UK, Bryan was the general manager of the on-campus TV station. He also did sports reporting, anchoring, producing and even the weather for UK Student News Network. While working for UKSNN, he also had the pleasure of covering Coach John Calipari's first press conference when he was introduced as the new head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats; easily one of his favorite moments as a young sports reporter. Before coming to ABC 36, Bryan was a morning anchor and reporter at WXXV News 25, our sister station in Gulfport, MS. He anchored more than four hours of news every day, including morning shows on NBC and Fox. While down south, Bryan had the opportunity to cover the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans. After spending a little more than two years at WXXV, Bryan is extremely excited to return home. In his spare time, Bryan enjoys playing sports, especially rugby. He also enjoys crossfitting and watching sports (obviously). He's extremely excited to cover Central Kentucky. Feel free to say hello and send story ideas toBKennedy@wtvq.com