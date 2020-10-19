Dr. Stack says COVID-19 vaccine likely won’t be readily available until Summer 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The battle against the Coronavirus pandemic continues, all eyes are on when people can get a vaccine.

Monday, Doctor Steven Stack, Commissioner of the Kentucky Dept. of Public Health, says while a vaccine could be approved by the end of the year it could be the end of summer before it’s readily available.

During Governor Beshear’s daily briefing, Stack describes there are several phases to developing one, including three phases of clinical trials that increase in size each time and if a vaccine gets past trials, there’s still final approval needed from the FDA and the CDC.

“So this is where we are right now. There are about six vaccines that are in phase two or three trials I believe in the United States that are our leading contenders to get a vaccine,” Stack said.

One of which he says could be approved by December, but that doesn’t mean it will be available to everyone all at once.

“But what we’ll do is initially have to target certain populations to get the vaccine out as quickly as possible,” he said.

Stack says most likely first responders will be at the top of the list.

“For the typical American, you’re unlikely to have access to the vaccine really until mid to late winter probably early summer,” he said.

Governor Andy Beshear following up Stack, reminding Kentuckians these are still estimates.

“We’re going to do everything to address all these logistical issues, and to make sure that everybody who’s willing to get vaccinated if it’s safe. We’ll get it just as quick as we can get it to them,” he said.

