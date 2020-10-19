Bridge inspection to close I-75 lanes in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have lane closures on I-75 northbound and southbound (mile points 14.5 and 27.8) in Whitley County on Thursday, October 22 due to bridge inspections.

The work schedule is listed below:

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, October 22, northbound traffic at mile point 27.8 (Lynn Camp Creek Bridge) in Whitley County will be reduced to one lane (right lane) at 9 a.m. and is expected to conclude at 10:30 a.m.

On Thursday, October 22, southbound traffic at mile point 27.8 (Lynn Camp Creek Bridge) in Whitley County will be reduced to one lane (right lane) at 11:30 a.m. and is expected to conclude at 1 p.m.

On Thursday, October 22, southbound traffic at mile point 14.5 (Goldbug Bridge) in Whitley County will be reduced to one lane (right lane) at 2:30 p.m. and is expected to conclude at 3:30 p.m.

The lane restrictions will allow crews to perform a detailed inspection of the bridge structure. Engineers will be using a Snooper Truck to access the deck substructure on the bridge.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.