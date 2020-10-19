Area gas prices down 9 cents from last week: Survey

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/GasBuddy) – Lexington gas prices have fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.90/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 275 stations.

Gas prices in Lexington are 0.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 57.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

- Advertisement -

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lexington is priced at $1.73/g today while the most expensive is $2.18/g, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday is $1.66/g while the highest is $2.29/g, a difference of 63.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.15/g. The national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 50.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Lexington and the national average going back 10 years:

October 19, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

October 19, 2018: $2.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

October 19, 2017: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)

October 19, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

October 19, 2015: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

October 19, 2014: $2.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.10/g)

October 19, 2013: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

October 19, 2012: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)

October 19, 2011: $3.40/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

October 19, 2010: $2.71/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Kentucky- $1.90/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.94/g.

Cincinnati- $1.96/g, up 1.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.95/g.

Louisville- $2.05/g, down 6.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.11/g.

“Gas prices have continued to remain subdued in large part due to the stalemate in Washington that’s holding back another round of stimulus for Americans, which could boost the economy and oil demand and help Americans get back to work,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Absent some resolve from lawmakers to boost the economy, we’re likely in store for another week of sideways price movements, keeping average gas prices near current levels for the fourth straight month. We may continue to see us stuck in this territory until there’s meaningful change in our COVID-19 outlook.”