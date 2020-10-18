Man charged with killing uncle, shooting woman

GARRETT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 29-year-old Garrett, Ky., man has been charged with fatally shooting his uncle and wounding a woman.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Travis Short has been charged with murder, first-degree assault and evidence tampering in an incident that began Sunday morning.

The KSP said that at about 10:54 a.m. Sunday, troopers were dispatched to Babe Bolen Drive in the Garrett community of Knott County on a call two people had been shot.

Short told KSP dispatchers he shot his uncle, 45-year-old Denver Patrick and 68-year-old Edna Patrick, both of Garrett.

Troopers and detectives determined Short fired multiple shots at Denver Patrick, fatally wounding him. Patrick was pronounced deceased by the Knott County Coroner’s Office, KSP said.

Edna Patrick also sustained a gunshot wound and was transported by Lifeguard Ambulance Service to be treated for her injuries. Edna Patrick is listed in stable condition, according to the KSP.

The case remains under investigation by Detective Robbie Dials.