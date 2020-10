SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Health and safety precautions didn’t deter thousands Saturday from filling the streets and city center for Somerset’s second annual Moonlight Festival.

To help deter the spread of the coronavirus, organizers included temperature checks for those entering the festival area and contact tracing information.

It didn’t slow the crowd that turned out for music, local food vendors and area craftsmen and artisans.