Man killed in Mountain Parkway crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 36-year-old Benner man was killed Friday night in a two-car crash on the Mountain Parkway in Magoffin County.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Joey Lewis was westbound on the Parkway in a 2000 Ford Econoline cargo van when he crossed the centerline and crashed into a 2019 GMC Acadia driven by a 65-year-old William Turner of Garrett.

Lewis was ejected from the van and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the KSP.

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. Friday near mile marker 68 in the Salyersville community, KSP said.

The investigation is ongoing by KSP Accident Reconstructionist Trooper John Dixon.

Trooper Dixon was assisted on scene by Kentucky State Police Post 9 personnel, Magoffin County Rescue Squad, and Lifeguard Ambulance Service.