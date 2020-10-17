High School Highlight Reel: 10-16-20

LCA and Bryan Station take home big wins against tough opponents.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – The High School Highlight Reel returns with another night of great games. The Game of the Week between LCA and Somerset battling it out to become the top dog in 2A. Bryan Station on the road taking on Oldham County.

ABC 36’s Bryan Kennedy and Austin Miller have the best action from around central Ky in the High School Highlight Reel!

Scores from around Kentucky are below.

Allen Co.-Scottsville 34, Warren East 14

Apollo 34, Marshall Co. 10

Ashland Blazer 41, Russell 7

Bardstown 47, Thomas Nelson 0

Beechwood 49, Lloyd Memorial 0

Belfry 36, Lawrence Co. 0

Bethlehem 34, Campbellsville 14

Bishop Brossart 27, Paris 6

Bowling Green 42, Christian Co. 0

Boyle Co. 54, Anderson Co. 0

Breathitt Co. 26, Greenup Co. 19

Calloway Co. 20, Madisonville-North Hopkins 10

Carroll Co. 58, Owen Co. 6

Central Hardin 38, Meade Co. 18

Cooper 28, Boone Co. 8

Corbin 14, Lincoln Co. 8

Cov. Catholic 42, Highlands 0

Edmonson Co. 38, Green Co. 8

Elizabethtown 53, LaRue Co. 20

Fleming Co. 41, Pendleton Co. 0

Gallatin Co. 34, Trimble Co. 14

George Rogers Clark 48, Madison Central 15

Grayson Co. 26, Ohio Co. 7

Great Crossing 42, Western Hills 7

Hancock Co. 30, Owensboro Catholic 29

Henderson Co. 63, Daviess Co. 44

Holmes 30, Harrison Co. 14

John Hardin 52, Marion Co. 0

Lex. Bryan Station 25, Oldham County 20

Lex. Christian 28, Somerset 21

Lex. Lafayette 22, Lex. Tates Creek 13

Lex. Paul Dunbar 20, Lex. Henry Clay 0

Lex. Sayre 53, Phelps 24

Lexington Catholic 52, Bourbon Co. 0

Lou. Ballard 34, Lou. Eastern 6

Lou. Central 38, North Oldham 3

Lou. Fairdale 43, Lou. Iroquois 0

Lou. Ky. Country Day 42, Frankfort 16

Lou. Male 38, Lou. Fern Creek 6

Lou. St. Xavier 59, Lou. Butler 14

Ludlow 54, Bellevue 8

Madison Southern 35, West Jessamine 6

Mason Co. 50, Lewis Co. 8

Mayfield 68, Ballard Memorial 8

Mercer Co. 49, Henry Co. 14

Metcalfe Co. 32, Monroe Co. 0

Murray 41, Caldwell Co. 34, OT

Newport 21, Cov. Holy Cross 20

Newport Central Catholic 34, Dayton 6

North Bullitt 63, Lou. Jeffersontown 27

North Hardin 38, Barren Co. 6

Owensboro 42, Graves Co. 21

Perry Co. Central 32, Clay Co. 24

Pikeville 43, Hazard 7

Prestonsburg 35, Bath Co. 27

Pulaski Co. 36, East Jessamine 13

Raceland 48, Fairview 6

Russellville 48, Caverna 0

Ryle 44, Dixie Heights 14

Scott 27, Boyd Co. 26

Scott Co. 69, Montgomery Co. 6

Shelby Valley 51, East Ridge 0

Simon Kenton 41, Campbell Co. 34

South Warren 37, Greenwood 13

Southwestern 52, South Laurel 14

Spencer Co. 45, Nelson Co. 14

Taylor Co. 35, Glasgow 15

Trigg Co. 63, Webster Co. 34

Union Co. 49, Paducah Tech 7

Walton-Verona 47, Lou. Shawnee 6

Whitley Co. 30, North Laurel 12

Williamsburg 40, Pineville 0

Woodford Co. 46, Collins 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Betsy Layne vs. Paintsville, ccd.

Bracken Co. vs. Clinton Co., ccd.

Dyer County, Tenn. vs. McCracken County, ccd.

Floyd Central vs. Powell Co., ccd.

Garrard Co. vs. Estill Co., ccd.

Martin County vs. West Carter, ccd.

McCracken County vs. Hopkinsville, ccd.

Muhlenberg County vs. Breckinridge Co., ccd.

Rockcastle Co. vs. McCreary Central, ccd.

Russell Co. vs. Butler Co., ccd.

Washington Co. vs. Danville, ccd.