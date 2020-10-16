State ag department, EPA signed cooperation agreement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Kentucky Department of Agriculture has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United States Environmental Protection Agency to establish collaborative efforts and foster relationships between agencies.

“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is honored to enter into this new memorandum of understanding with the Environmental Protection Agency,” Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles said in announcing the agreement. “This is just another example of the great partnerships President Trump and Administrator Wheeler have built with state leaders out of a clear commitment to cooperative federalism.”

KDA hosted EPA representatives for a roundtable with Kentucky agricultural leaders Friday afternoon and afterward Quarles and EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker signed the new cooperative agreement.

“This agreement is an important step forward toward strengthening our partnership with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture and renewing our commitment to promoting environmental stewardship with our agricultural stakeholders,” Walker said. “I have especially appreciated the progress our agencies have made toward collaboration and I look forward to future opportunities to work side by side with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.”

The MOU between EPA and the KDA includes education and outreach; communication/coordination; and recognition of environmental stewardship activities.