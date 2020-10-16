MSU hosts virtual ceremony to crown Mortimer and Kirk queen and king

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Affairs) – Students, alumni, faculty staff and friends of Morehead State University reconnected virtually to celebrate an annual tradition with the crowning of MSU’s 2020 Homecoming Queen and King during MSU’s “HoCo @Home.”

Lacy Mortimer, senior from Salyersville, and Luke Kirk, senior from Cattletsburg, were crowned as this year’s Homecoming Queen and King.

- Advertisement -

Members of the Homecoming Court are McKenzie Bentley (senior, Kimper), Elissa Craig (senior, Walton), Kallie Hellard (senior, Lexington), Kaitlyn Rose (junior, Campton), Andrew Bray (senior, Harrodsburg), Daniel Mink (senior, Somerset), Darby Pillow (senior, Chillicothe, Ohio) and Connor Tilford (senior, Paducah).

View Homecoming Court Here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6fYS1Yy-2zc).

For a full schedule of student activities, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/homecoming or contact the Campus Activities Board at cab@moreheadstate.edu or 606-783-2071.

To learn more about MSU “HoCo @Home” activities for alumni and friends, visit alumni.moreheadstate.edu/homecoming or contact the Office of Alumni Relations and Development at 800-783-ALUM (2586) or alumni@moreheadstate.edu.