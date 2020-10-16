Mothman documentary shot in Kentucky to debut next week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A local cryptid is being brought to life. Kentucky has its’ fair share of unexplained creatures like Bigfoot, the Flatwoods Monster, the Hopkinsville Goblins and the Mothman.
Now, a new film about the winged creature is coming out just in time for Halloween.
The Mothman Legacy follows the urban myth about a red-eyed creature seen by some as a harbinger of doom in 1960’s West Virginia.
“While most people consider the collapse of the Silver Bridge the end point of that story, it actually didn’t end there. If anything, sightings may have actually increased,” said film director Seth Breedlove of Small Town Monsters.
Filmed in Kentucky, Breedlove says the documentary is a sequel to The Mothman of Point Pleasant which was released in 2017, “And that’s where our film picks up.”
Breedlove says the sequel shares personal accounts of sightings from West Virginia and Kentucky, to the greater Appalachian region, up until present day.
“The story came to me and all I had to really do was tell it,” said Breedlove.
In fact, Breedlove says there were so many stories, it was the first movie they had to cutoff witness encounters, “Because there’s so many people that have claimed to see Mothman.”
The Mothman Legacy comes out Tuesday, Oct. 20. You can preorder and find more information HERE.