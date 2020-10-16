Kentucky’s favorite Halloween candy is Swedish fish?

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) – Halloween is 15 days away, but people are not waiting to get in the spooky game.

According to data from the National Confectioners Association, sales for treats were up 13% in August and the start of September!

But which candy are people buying the most of? Each year the retailer Candystore puts out the most popular Halloween candy in each state. The company looked at 13 years of sales data from 2007-2019, looking in particular at the months leading up to Halloween.

Several different companies do this, but this map shows Kentucky’s number one is Swedish fish! Number two is Reese’s cups followed by Hot Tamales!

WTVQ ABC 36 News posted on social media asking viewers’ favorites. Candy corn was the popular choice, followed by Reese’s and Kit Kat,