Hicks votes early, says current changes should be permanent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Early voting in-person, by-mail or by drop-off is a conveneience to voters like never before.

It’s also a photo opportunity for candidates and this has been the week for them to use it.

Friday, Josh Hicks, the Democrat challenging incumbent Republican Congressman Andy Barr, was the latest, holding a rally and then dropping off his ballot at the Senior Citizens Center in Lexington, one of eight in-person voting and drop-off sites in Fayette County.

Hicks said mail-in voting and early in-person voting are necessary in order to protect people during the pandemic. Hicks added that early in-person voting should become a permanent part of the election process because it’s safe and convenient.

“When I was a US Marine on deployment, the only way you could vote is to mail in your ballot. During this pandemic and recession, early voting is the best way to maintain social distance, protect those with preexisting conditions, and limit the spread of COVID19. It should always be this easy to vote,” said Hicks, a former Marine and police officer who is now a lawyer.

Hicks recently announced he had raised more than $1 million in last quarter.