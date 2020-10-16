Area residents fill spots on state boards and commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— appointed Clayton Adams of Greenville as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 45th Judicial Circuit of Kentucky.
— appointed Jody Brown of LaCenter to the office of Magistrate for the Second District of Ballard County.
— appointed Sean Garber as a member of the Unemployment Insurance Commission.
- Sean Garber of Prospect works for Algar Inc. He replaces Craig Hendricks, whose term has expired. Mr. Garber shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 11, 2024.
— appointed Josh Keats, Marty Barnett, and John Hunt as members of the Kentucky Emergency Response Commission. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Steven Bullard.
- Josh Keats of Louisville is the Executive Director of the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security. He replaces Gregg Bayer, whose term has expired. Mr. Keats shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 11, 2022.
- Marty Barnett of Murray is a paramedic for Murray Calloway County EMS. He replaces Rebecca Gillis, whose term has expired. Mr. Barnett shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 11, 2022.
- John Hunt of Prestonsburg is the Sheriff for Floyd County. He replaces Henry Bertram, whose term has expired. Mr. Hunt shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 11, 2022.
- Steven Bullard of Crestwood shall serve for a term expiring Oct. 4, 2022.
— appointed Joe Berry and Josh Hardesty as members of Serve Kentucky.
- Joe Berry of Owensboro is a real estate developer for The Malcolm Bryant Corporation. He replaces Matthew Seifried, whose term has expired. Mr. Berry shall serve for a term expiring Jan. 3, 2023.
- Josh Hardesty of Louisville is a Senior Program Director for Kentucky YMCA Youth Association. He replaces Tamara Cox, who resigned. Mr. Hardesty shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Jan. 3, 2022.
— appointed Randy McCallon as a member of the Agriculture Water Quality Authority.
- Randy McCallon of Murray is a retired educator. He replaces Allan Bryant, whose term — appointed Stan Holmes as a member of the Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission.
- Stan Holmes of Vine Grove is an educator at Ft. Knox Community Schools. He replaces Waymen Eddings, whose term has expired. Mr. Holmes shall serve for a term expiring Dec. 12, 2023.
— appointed Keith Murt as a member of the Land Between the Lakes Advisory Board.
- Keith Murt of Paducah is a president of Murtco Inc. He replaces Virginia Grulke, whose term has expired. Mr. Murt shall serve for a term expiring Aug. 9, 2025.