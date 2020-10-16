Agricultural Development Board OKs $55,000 in on-farm energy grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board, chaired by Gov. Andy Beshear, approved $56,205 in nine on-farm energy efficiency projects across seven counties in the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

“Kentucky farmers continue to improve their operations, pushing to become more sustainable, more efficient and more cost-effective, which is especially important during COVID-19,” Gov. Beshear said. “Our hard-working farmers and producers are key to building a better Kentucky, with healthy citizens and a robust economy.”

“COVID-19 has resulted in additional stress on Kentucky’s farmers and producers,” said Dorsey Ridley, executive director. “These energy grants will help to lower energy costs and hopefully allow for some the opportunity to invest those savings back into their operations.”

The On-Farm Energy Efficiency Incentives Program provides funds that allow Kentucky farm families to increase energy efficiency of existing equipment or facilities. The program provides 50% reimbursement of the actual cost of a qualified energy project, up to $10,000 in state funds, plus $150 for a third-party energy audit. Permissible items include, but are not limited to, energy audits, energy efficient farm building components and on-farm energy upgrades.

Adair County

Two Adair County dairy operations were approved for a total of $3,891 in state funds. B and B Dairy was approved for $2,596 in state funds to install energy efficient fans in its barns. Gregory Burton of Milky Way Dairy was approved for $1,295 in state funds to replace two fans on his operation.

Floyd County

Four Petal Farm LLC, a horticulture operation, was approved for $10,030 in state funds to install a solar array.

Grayson County

Edward Harper of South Poultry was approved for $6,150 in state funds to install tunnel fans for his barns.

Ohio County

Nathaniel Daugherty, owner of a poultry operation, was approved for $10,150 in state funds to replace tunnel ventilation fans and sidewall fans in his barns.

Russell County

Two Russell County dairy farms were approved for a total of $14,071 in state funds. Brently West of Brently West Dairy was approved for $8,770 in state funds to install a variable speed controlled vacuum pump. Ross E. Russell of Russell Way Holsteins was approved for $5,301 in state funds to install a new plate cooler on his operation.

Warren County

Sumner Dairy LLC was approved for $1,763 in state funds to install energy efficient LED lighting in its barn.

Webster County

Seebree Poultry LLC was approved for $10,150 in state funds to add insulation to the barn ceiling and replace air heaters with a radiant tube system.

The On-Farm Energy Efficiency Incentives Program is a competitive program. All applications are reviewed on a triannual basis and scored by a committee comprised of representatives from the KADB, the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and the Environment, USDA Rural Development and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service. Application and guidelines for the KADB’s On-Farm Energy Efficiency Incentives Program are available online at ag-energy.ky.gov. The final 2020 deadline to apply for energy grants is Dec. 18.