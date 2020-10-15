Woman ordered to pay Corps more than $40,000 for cutting trees

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman who owns a house overlooking Lake Cumberland in Pulaski County has until September 2030 to repay the Corps of Engineers more than $40,000 for illegally cutting trees on Corps land that were blocking her view of the lake.

According to a story in the Lexington Herald-Leader, U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram ordered Stephanie R. Watson, of Fort Thomas, to pay $41,251 for allegedly having the trees cut.

A Corps ranger noticed the trees cut in June 2019, according to a citation cited by the newspaper. The Corps owns a strip of land surrounding the lake. The Corps used Google Earth to show the trees existed when the woman bought the property in 2018, according to the article.

The Corps citation said the house is advertised on an Airbnb listing “touting its view of the water,” the citation said according to the newspaper.

A prosecutor introduced 37 photos of tree stumps at Watson’s trial before U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram, the newspaper wrote, citing the court record.

Ingram entered a judgment against her even though Watson claimed she didn’t know anything about the trees. The judge gave her until September 2030 to finish paying, the newspaper reported.