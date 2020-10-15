Water main improvement project begins on Winchester Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky American Water has begun a water main improvement project on Winchester Road between Hume Road and Man O War Boulevard in Lexington.

The $1.1 million project involves enlarging 1.5 miles of water main installed in the 1950s.

The new waterlines will better accommodate recent and future development in the eastern part of Fayette County.

The project is expected to have minimal traffic impact since construction will be off the roadway, but motorists are still encouraged to be extra cautious when traveling through the work zone for their own safety and for the safety of those working on the project.

Work is scheduled to conclude by March 2021, depending on weather conditions and other construction factors.

This water main improvement project is among approximately $8 million approved this year by the Kentucky Public Service Commission for Kentucky American Water’s new Qualified Infrastructure Program. The QIP enables the company to replace aging water system infrastructure at a quicker pace before it becomes potentially more problematic and more costly to replace.

QIP projects are paid for with the QIP fees collected through customers’ monthly water bills. The fee associated with this year’s program will add 36 cents to the average monthly residential bill.

Kentucky American Water is committed to ongoing efforts to replace water system infrastructure as appropriate in order to provide quality, reliable water service for customers. In addition to QIP projects, the company invests approximately $25 million annually in capital improvements.

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately half a million people.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states.