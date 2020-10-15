Talks with Caulk: Update on possible return to in-person classes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – In his weekly video segment, ‘Talks with Caulk,’ Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk gave an update on targeted services and the possible return to in-person classes.

Targeted services begin Monday, October 19, at elementary schools.  It will mark the first in-person instruction since the pandemic hit in March.

The targeted services are for students who need extra help.  Individual schools decide what services are offered based on students’ needs.  The decisions are data driven, according to the school district.

Targeted services examples include tutoring, career and technical education, mental health, occupational, physical or speech therapy.

According to Caulk, there will be reduced numbers of people in each individual school building which will only be allowed to be at 15-percent capacity.  No more than 15 people will be allowed in a classroom, adults included.  The classes can only be up to two hours long.

Everyone will be required to wear masks, socially distance and regularly wash hands.  Superintendent Caulk says middle and high school students will begin receiving the targeted services in subsequent weeks.

Caulk also talked about the possible return to in-person instruction district-wide, beginning with elementary schools, the week of November 2.  He says the district is tallying results of a survey sent to all families in the school system which asked a preference of continuing with online instruction only or a hybrid schedule of some in-person instruction and online teaching.

In preparation for the eventual return to the classroom, Caulk says the district has more than 509,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE); plexiglass barriers; floor markings for social distancing; thermometers; thermal cameras, to go along with extra cleaning and sanitizing.  Caulk says the preparations to return to in-person instruction began last March when the pandemic hit Lexington.

To watch the latest installment of ‘Talks with Caulk,’ click here.

 

 

