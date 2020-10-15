Protecting yourself from COVID-19 at the polls

By
Erica Bivens
-
0
9

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Early voting is underway across Kentucky and the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is issuing some guidance for voters to stay safe at the polls from COVID-19.

“You want to make sure you’re doing the same things that you’re doing no matter where you’re going,” said Kevin Hall, Communications Officer with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. “Have your mask on, cover your mouth and your nose, you want to stay at least six feet apart from others.”

- Advertisement -

Hall said voters should also bring hand sanitizer with them, “Use that sanitizer and then go as quickly as you can to a bathroom and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.”

Thursday, Oct. 15 is also Global Handwashing Day. The health department once again teamed up with the Lexington Legends with a video message.

Hall said the department plans to issue more guidance shortly on their social media pages.

You can view Lexington’s voting locations and hours HERE. State election information is available HERE.

Previous articleControversial start-up renames itself ‘Unity Aluminum,’ says mill is closer
Next article‘Greenfest’ takes lessons, events, seminars virtual
mm
Erica Bivens
http://wtvq.com
Erica joins the ABC 36 family as a Co-Anchor of Good Morning Kentucky weekday mornings from 5am-7am with Cody Adams and Good Day Kentucky weekday mornings from 9am to 10am. Erica also anchors News at Midday from 12-12:30pm. She is also a Web and Social Media Content Producer. Erica graduated in three and a half years from Michigan State University with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism and specialization in Women, Gender and Social Justice. Although she hails from Michigan, Erica has worked as a News Reporter/Sports Anchor for the CBS-affiliate in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Prior to that, she worked for a PBS-affiliate there covering all types of news – even providing live reports for The Weather Channel during her first hurricane. She then moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana and worked as the Weekend Anchor/Reporter at KPLC, the NBC/FOX/CW affiliate. Erica comes to Lexington from the Huntington area where she worked at WSAZ, an NBC/CW affiliate in West Virginia, as a weekday evening anchor covering the tri states of Ohio and Kentucky as well. In addition to her background on TV, Erica has worked in radio, served as the PA announcer for the Class A "Lansing Lugnuts" and hosted Carnival parades in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Some of her favorite hobbies include running, reading, hiking, spending time with her husband and taking pictures of their furbabies. Erica is big on community involvement, having served as a board member for Dress for Success, volunteered as a Big with Big Brothers Big Sisters, worked on the Mayor's Armed Forces Commission in Lake Charles and hosted countless events. She hopes you can connect with her on Facebook: EricaBivensTV and on Twitter: @ericabivens or Instagram: erica.bivens. You can also email her at ebivens@wtvq.com. Please send all event inquiries via email. Erica is excited to explore Lexington and the outdoors and - of course - meet all of you!