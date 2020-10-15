Protecting yourself from COVID-19 at the polls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Early voting is underway across Kentucky and the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is issuing some guidance for voters to stay safe at the polls from COVID-19.
“You want to make sure you’re doing the same things that you’re doing no matter where you’re going,” said Kevin Hall, Communications Officer with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. “Have your mask on, cover your mouth and your nose, you want to stay at least six feet apart from others.”
Hall said voters should also bring hand sanitizer with them, “Use that sanitizer and then go as quickly as you can to a bathroom and wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.”
Thursday, Oct. 15 is also Global Handwashing Day. The health department once again teamed up with the Lexington Legends with a video message.