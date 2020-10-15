Eastbound Mountain Parkway reopens between exits 33-40

POWELL/WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway between exits 33 and 40 in Powell and Wolfe counties have reopened. Repairs to the sinkhole which developed near the Tunnel Ridge Road overpass at the county line have progressed to the point where one direction of travel has been restored, one day ahead of schedule.

Westbound Mountain Parkway traffic will continue to be diverted off the parkway at Exit 40 and follow a signed detour via northbound KY 15, re-entering at Exit 33. Since a wide load restriction is in effect for a bridge rehabilitation project near milepoint 32, vehicles wider than 11 feet will need to stay on KY 15 between Slade and Stanton, where they can re-enter the parkway at Exit 22.

- Advertisement -

As the area remains an active work zone, drivers should slow down and use caution. Some lane closures on the eastbound side may be necessary as construction continues on the westbound side.

Drivers who use the KY 15 detour are urged to use caution, as the route is narrow with a steep downhill grade and sharp curves. Additional warning signage has been installed, particularly near the KY 715 south intersection at Pine Ridge, to alert motorists to the possibility of encountering slowed or stopped traffic. An electronic message board has also been placed to further notify motorists of the need to reduce speed and use caution approaching the intersection.

Westbound truck traffic between the US 23 corridor in eastern Kentucky and I-64 in central Kentucky may prefer to use other routes, such as I-64 through Catlettsburg; or KY 80, the Hal Rogers Parkway, and I-75 via Hazard and London.

To accommodate trucks using the signed westbound detour route, southbound KY 15 has been closed on Slade Hill. Through traffic on KY 15 is directed to use the eastbound Mountain Parkway, and signs are posted.

The road is scheduled to be opened to travel in both directions by Oct. 31, or the contractor will incur substantial financial penalties. Work began the last week of September on the emergency $1,091,845.38 repair contract, which was about half the estimated $2 million cost of repairs.

Any changes to the closure schedule or other traffic alerts pertaining to the project will be posted to the KYTC District 10 Facebook and Twitter pages using the hashtag #MountainParkwayDetour.