Andy Barr and Josh Hicks talk economy during campaign stops

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Republican incumbent Representative Andy Barr and Democrat Josh Hicks campaigned Thursday on a similar topic, the economy, but shared different messages.

“We want this economy to recover so that we’re as strong on the back end as we were on the front end,” says Barr.

- Advertisement -

“Now’s a perfect time to make change – to invest in our people, so we can come out of this economic recession stronger,” said Hicks.

Barr visited a manufacturing company in Jessamine County that received CARES Act money.

“The favorite part of my job is to be here in Nicholasville, Kentucky, and actually see a business thriving,” Barr said.

He says he wants another round of relief funding to pass.

“I want that, and I’m hopeful that if politics get in the way before the election, we need to do it in the lame duck,” Barr said. “There are a lot of businesses out there that are still suffering.”

Meanwhile, Hicks was in Lexington touring the Bluegrass Community Technical College’s Newtown Campus.

Hicks, who dropped out of college, and then returned to complete his degree, talked about his plan to deal with the cost of higher education.

“The first two years at a community college or public university should be free,” said Hicks.

He calls it the ‘American Dream Scholarship.’ Hicks says he wants to make it easier for college students to get ahead without being crippled by education debt.

“We’re going to solve the student loan debt crisis, and we’re going to equip Kentuckians with the ability to succeed and achieve the American dream in a 21st century economy,” Hicks said.

Read more about Andy Barr and Josh Hicks.