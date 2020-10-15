18-wheeler, dump truck crash leaves one dead

WARSAW, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police at Post 5 in Campbellsburg are investigating a two-vehicle collision in Gallatin County resulting in the death of a Vevay, Ind., man.

At around 11:17 a.m. Thursday, Post 5 dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle collision with injuries at the intersection of U.S. 42 and U.S. 127, approximately four miles east of Warsaw in Gallatin County.

Troopers and deputies with the Gallatin County Sheriffs Department responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates a tractor-trailer was turning from US 127 onto US 42 heading west toward Warsaw, as a single-axle dump truck traveling east on US 42 approached the intersection. Before the tractor-trailer cleared the intersection the dump truck collided with the side of the trailer, resulting in the death of the dump truck driver.

Marcus A. Galbreath, 35, of Vevay, Ind., was pronounced dead at the scene by the Gallatin County coroner.

The investigation remains ongoing by the KSP Post 5 accident reconstruction team. KSP was assisted on scene by the Gallatin County Sheriffs Department, Gallatin County EMS, Warsaw Police Department, Glencoe Fire Department, Gallatin County Fire, Gallatin County Coroner, and the Kentucky State Highway Department.