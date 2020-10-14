Regal Beauty wins Wednesday’s featured Mill Ridge purse at Keeneland

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Keeneland) – Gary and Mary West’s homebred Regal Beauty surged past pacesetting Rising Seas inside the sixteenth pole to win the $73,000 Mill Ridge Purse for 3-year-old fillies by three-quarters of a length Wednesday afternoon at Keeneland. (Click here for a replay of the race.)

Trained by Bret Calhoun and ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., Regal Beauty covered the 6 furlongs on a fast main track in 1:11.19.

Regal Beauty is a Kentucky-bred daughter of Malibu Moon out of the Grade 1-winning mare Book Review. Now 8-3-2-1 in her career, Regal Beauty picked up $43,800 with the victory to increase her earnings to $154,202.

At odds of nearly 5-1, Regal Beauty paid $11.80, $6.80 and $4.20. Rising Seas, the 21-1 longshot ridden by Corey Lanerie, returned $19.60 and $10 with Purrfectly Claire finishing third under Rafael Bejarano and paying $3.40 to show.

Racing continues Thursday with a nine-race program beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET. The featured eighth race at 4:57 p.m. is the 26th running of the $150,000 Sycamore (G3) for 3-year-olds and older horses going 1½ miles on the grass.