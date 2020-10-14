Red Mile to host fall ‘drive-in’ movie series

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Red Mile announces a new movie series rolling out on October 31st in the infield of their historic track.

Patrons will be able to drive up and enjoy the excitement of watching a film from the safety of their own vehicle. The series is titled, Films in the Infield, and is designed to offer a unique, safe, and fun way for the community to gather in a special setting.

- Advertisement -

The seven-date double feature series begins Saturday, October 31st and will run through Saturday, December 12. Movie titles and showtimes will be announced at a later date, and additional information can be found at www.redmileky.com/drivein or follow Red Mile Social Media @redmileky.

Tickets will cost $8 for adults, and $4 for children. There is no advance ticketing, and Red Mile will showcase two films each Saturday. The first film will be a family friendly G or PG film, and the later feature will be PG-13 or R rated.

Concessions, including beer and wine, will be available to purchase. This will be a cashless event. Covid Precautions and Protocols will be strictly adhered to.

“Red Mile Gaming & Racing is excited to bring this new event to Lexington, especially now. We know our community is looking for unique, fun, and safe activities in the midst of the pandemic.” Said Shannon Cobb, Red Mile Gaming & Racing CFO/ COO, “The drive-in experience will allow us to give our guests a great entertainment option that fits these needs.”