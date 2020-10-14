Miner dies in accident, second in state in a week

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 58-year-old coal miner was killed Tuesday at the Cardinal mine, west of Madisonville in Hopkins County. The mine is owned by Warrior Coal, a subsidiary of Alliance Resource Partners, according to Warrior Coal and the state Department of Energy and Environment.

Phillip Ramsey, of Madisonville, a shuttle car operator, began his shift at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. The 29-year mining veteran was out of his shuttle car working on ventilation curtains when he was struck by a coal scoop at approximately 8:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

He was taken to Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville but was pronounced dead, the company said in a statement.

It was the second fatal injury at a mining operation in the state in a week.

All mining operations were shut down after the accident and will continue to be suspended while an investigation continues. The Kentucky Department for Natural Resources, Division of Mine Safety, sent investigators to the mine Tuesday evening.

“Our sympathy goes out to Mr. Ramsey’s family for his untimely loss,” Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Rebecca Goodman said. “The cabinet works daily to keep miners safe through training and inspections and when accidents like this happen, we look carefully at what happened and how it could have been prevented. We will work with the Cardinal mine to do just that.”