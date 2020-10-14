Kentucky Power, Big Sandy CC form training partnership

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A new lineman training center is nearing completion in eastern Kentucky thanks to a partnership between Kentucky Power and Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC).

The result will be a pipeline for new graduates into the job market.

In recent weeks, Kentucky Power donated a bucket truck to the College for instructional use. The Lineman Training Program is a partnership between Kentucky Power, BSCTC, and Big Sandy RECC.

The Lineman Training Center is located on BSCTC’s Hager Hill campus near Paintsville. With multiple power poles in place to simulate the field work environment, students learn to safely climb using the associated equipment.

Part of the Lineman Training Program also includes a line mechanic-training course. The donation of the bucket truck helps to build a path for line mechanics to use the same equipment used in the field.

“Kentucky Power is proud to be a good corporate partner with our local leaders and colleges to help advance a very specialized trade right here at home collaborating with Big Sandy,” said Everett Phillips, Vice President of Distribution Operations. “We have also collaborated with colleges in Ashland and Hazard to help with other line training programs. This collaboration provides eastern Kentuckians viable employment opportunities while producing industry solutions for the region.”

Taught by electrical line industry professionals, the lineman training program teaches students how to install, maintain, and repair high-powered electrical lines and systems. The profession requires physical and mental strength, and every day is different.

Kentucky Power, with headquarters in Ashland, provides electric service to approximately 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties, including Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Rowan. Kentucky Power is an operating company in the AEP system, one of the largest electric utilities in the United States, delivering electricity and custom energy solutions to 5.4 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also owns the nation’s largest electricity transmission system. AEP’s headquarters are in Columbus, Ohio.