COVID-19 made it difficult for domestic violence victims stuck at home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s rate of domestic violence is higher than the national average, in order to change that the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence is using the month of October to spread awareness.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for victims being stuck at home more and for those who want to help, they had to adjust their typical ways of helping.

According to a national survey, 37.3% of women in the U.S. have experienced some type of sexual violence, physical violence or stalking by their partner.

In Kentucky, that rate is 45.3%.

CEO Angela Yannelli says that the connection between ending domestic violence and having better health outcomes, is addressing social inequities that are rooted in oppression and privilege.

“No matter what your political position is, everyone should agree that having access to food, clean water, a roof over your head, and good healthcare is what every human being deserves,” Yannelli said. “And every human being deserves to live their lives free of violence.”

Yannelli says survivors of domestic violence are more likely to suffer damage to their mental and physical health, making it an ongoing health crisis.

Unemployment, economic stress, and social isolation are just some of the conditions we’ve seen during the pandemic that are increasing the risk of domestic violence.

Programs say they’ve seen an uptick of service requests and shelters are saying crisis line calls are longer and more intense.

The Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence want victims to know that there is help available in all 120 counties in Kentucky.