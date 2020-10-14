Closure set for Welcome Center for maintenance operations in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close the Welcome Center on I-75 northbound on Thursday, October 15 to Saturday, Oct. 17 in Whitley County.

Work schedule is below:

Starting Thursday, Oct. 15 the Welcome Center in Whitley County will be closed on Highway I-75 northbound from 3 p.m. to Saturday, Oct. 17 4 p.m. on milepoint 1.0.

The closure will allow for maintenance operations and striping.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.