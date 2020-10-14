Chip McDaniel surges to Unbridled Tour lead, final round Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Press Release) – Former UK star golfer Chip McDaniel shot 7-under
Wednesday to take the Unbridled Tour lead heading into Thursday’s final round at University Club of Kentucky.
McDaniel sits at 12-under for the tournament, one shot in front of former Scott County and WKU standout Billy Tom Sargent and Georgetown, Ky. native Kyle Wilshire, both at 11-under.
Two-time defending Kentucky Open champion JB Williams is three shots off the lead at 9-under.
McDaniel won the inaugural Unbridled Tour event at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in May and is looking to take home the $9,500 check for first place in Thursday’s final round.
Play on Thursday begins at 9:30 a.m. with the leaders teeing off at 10:50 a.m. The trophy and check presentation will follow the round at approximately 3 p.m.
Thursday’s final round tee times are as follows:
- 9:30 AM – Frankie Morgan, Hugo Archer
- 9:40 AM – Cooper Musselman, Nathan Kerns
- 9:50 AM – Shawn Tipton, Ryan Gillum, Trey Cox
- 10:00 AM – Florian Loutre, Ashton Van Houre, Kent Bulle
- 10:10 AM – Matt Harris, Will Grimmer, Andrew Strother
- 10:20 AM – Jacob Poore, Kyle Alexander, Cooper Parks
- 10:30 AM – Sam Love, Dylan Meyer, Fred Allen Meyer
- 10:40 AM – Jonathan Hewett, Trey Shirley, JB Williams
- 10:50 AM – Kyle Wilshire, Billy Tom Sargent, Chip McDaniel
Full tournament scores are below.