Chip McDaniel surges to Unbridled Tour lead, final round Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Press Release) – Former UK star golfer Chip McDaniel shot 7-under

Wednesday to take the Unbridled Tour lead heading into Thursday’s final round at University Club of Kentucky.

McDaniel sits at 12-under for the tournament, one shot in front of former Scott County and WKU standout Billy Tom Sargent and Georgetown, Ky. native Kyle Wilshire, both at 11-under.

Two-time defending Kentucky Open champion JB Williams is three shots off the lead at 9-under.

McDaniel won the inaugural Unbridled Tour event at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in May and is looking to take home the $9,500 check for first place in Thursday’s final round.

Play on Thursday begins at 9:30 a.m. with the leaders teeing off at 10:50 a.m. The trophy and check presentation will follow the round at approximately 3 p.m.

Thursday’s final round tee times are as follows:

9:30 AM – Frankie Morgan, Hugo Archer

9:40 AM – Cooper Musselman, Nathan Kerns

9:50 AM – Shawn Tipton, Ryan Gillum, Trey Cox

10:00 AM – Florian Loutre, Ashton Van Houre, Kent Bulle

10:10 AM – Matt Harris, Will Grimmer, Andrew Strother

10:20 AM – Jacob Poore, Kyle Alexander, Cooper Parks

10:30 AM – Sam Love, Dylan Meyer, Fred Allen Meyer

10:40 AM – Jonathan Hewett, Trey Shirley, JB Williams

10:50 AM – Kyle Wilshire, Billy Tom Sargent, Chip McDaniel

Full tournament scores are below.