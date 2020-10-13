Warning after positive coronavirus cases at two places in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Health officials in Perry County are warning about the possible exposure to the coronavirus at a diner and a bingo event in Hazard.
According to the Kentucky River District Health Department, an employee at Francis’ Diner tested positive for COVID-19.
- Advertisement -
The health department is asking anyone who visited the restaurant on October 6, 7, 8 or 9, to monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus, which can include a fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell and gastrointestinal issues. The health department says the business is fully cooperating.
The health department says a person also tested positive for COVID-19 at a bingo event at the VFW Post on Main Street in Hazard on October 6.
The health department says anyone who was at the bingo event could have been exposed to the coronavirus and should self-monitor for symptoms.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.