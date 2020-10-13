Police: Accused drunk driver nearly hits marching band on field

IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – More than a dozen members of the Estill County High School marching band were forced to run to safety after an accused drunk driver drove onto the practice field, according to Irvine Police.
Investigators say 52-year old William Caudill, of Irvine, drove his Chevy Tahoe from a parking lot onto the football field behind Estill Springs Elementary School Monday around 8:00 p.m.
According to the arrest citation, Caudill stopped just feet from where the percussion section was practicing. Police say no one was hurt.
Staff members pulled Caudill out of his SUV before police arrived. He was arrested without incident, according to the arrest citation.
The citation says Caudill registered a .311 on his breathalyzer test at the police department. In Kentucky, anything over 0.08 is considered being under the influence.
Caudill was charged with DUI and 15-counts of wanton endangerment, according to court records.
Irvine’s police chief says this is Caudill’s third DUI. Caudill is scheduled to be in court November 25, according to court records.