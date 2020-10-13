Martin County student tests positive for COVID-19, in-person classes continue

INEZ, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Martin County student tested positive for the coronavirus, but in-person classes will continue, according to Superintendent Larry James.
A letter from the school district was sent out Monday afternoon announcing the positive test and related plans.
The school district is working closely with the Martin County Health Department with contact tracing to identify and notify everyone who may have come in contact with the infected student, according to the superintendent.
Extra cleaning and thorough sanitizing will be conducted at the school, according to Superintendent James.
The school district is also asking parents to watch their children for symptoms of the coronavirus, which can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell and headaches.
The letter from the school district also asks parents not to send their children to school for in-person instruction if they believe they were potentially exposed to the virus or are waiting for COVID-19 test results.
