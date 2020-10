AG Cameron to get armed security after ‘credible’ threats

FRANKFORT, Ky. (CNN) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will have armed security through the end of the year after he received threats to his safety, according to documents from his office.

The Government Contract Review Committee approved the attorney general’s request for security after he received “several serious, credible threats to the Attorney General’s health, welfare, and, safety,” according to documents.

The contract is in retroactive from August 26 to December 31, 2020, and was approved up to $300,000.

“Our office has received detailed threats against the Attorney General, his wife, and members of his family,” Cameron’s office told CNN in a statement. “The Attorney General’s protective detail determined that given the credibility of such threats, additional personnel and resources were needed to provide the appropriate level of security.”

The Department of Criminal Investigations deemed the threats credible and attempted to provide security through other means, according to a memorandum sent by the attorney general’s office.