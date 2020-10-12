Staffer tests positive for COVID-19 at Floyd Central High School, classes go virtual

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Floyd Central High School students will have online classes only the rest of this week after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Superintendent Danny Adkins.

Students who attend the Floyd County Area Technology Center for half-day or the Floyd County School of Innovation for half-day will also learn virtually the remainder of the week, according to Superintendent Adkins.

- Advertisement -

There won’t be any activities, games or practices on Tuesday, October 13, according to Adkins. The school system will reevaluate and make decisions on extra and co-curricular activities for the remainder of the week as contact tracing progresses, according to the superintendent.

The contact tracing will be conducted by the Floyd County Health Department Contact Tracing Team, according to Adkins.

The letter sent out by the superintendent is below:

Superintendent Danny Adkins announces that Floyd Central High School will be all virtual for the remainder of this week.

Adkins says, “In keeping with being as transparent as possible, we have some information

affecting our students and staff at Floyd Central High School. We have been informed that a staff member at FCHS has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the Floyd County Health Department has asked that all in-person instruction at FCHS be moved to virtual. This means that no one will report to Floyd Central High School tomorrow and that any students who attend the Floyd County Area Technology Center for half day or the Floyd County School of Innovation for half day will also be virtual for the remainder of this week. These changes are necessary until contact tracing can be completed.”

Adkins continues, “At this point there will be no activities, game, or practices on Tuesday,

October 13. We will reevaluate and make decisions on extra and co-curricular activities for the remainder of the week as contact tracing progresses. Contact tracing will be ongoing this week and will be conducted by the Floyd County Health Department Contact Tracing Team with instructions and a release date if needed.”

Adkins says, “We have talked with our local health department officials and are providing them with all the information we have. We will continue to provide our community with as much information as possible. We ask that everyone cooperate with the Floyd County Health Department as they try to help minimize the spread of the virus and the number of people affected.”

Concluding, Superintendent Adkins comments, “Please know that we are following CDC

guidelines and Healthy at School Guidelines and will continue to do what we can to reduce any risk to our students, staff and community. Student and staff safety is our top priority.”