Staffer tests positive for COVID-19 at Floyd Central High School, classes go virtual

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
15

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Floyd Central High School students will have online classes only the rest of this week after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Superintendent Danny Adkins.

Students who attend the Floyd County Area Technology Center for half-day or the Floyd County School of Innovation for half-day will also learn virtually the remainder of the week, according to Superintendent Adkins.

- Advertisement -

There won’t be any activities, games or practices on Tuesday, October 13, according to Adkins.  The school system will reevaluate and make decisions on extra and co-curricular activities for the remainder of the week as contact tracing progresses, according to the superintendent.

The contact tracing will be conducted by the Floyd County Health Department Contact Tracing Team, according to Adkins.

The letter sent out by the superintendent is below:

Superintendent Danny Adkins announces that Floyd Central High School will be all virtual for the remainder of this week.

Adkins says, “In keeping with being as transparent as possible, we have some information
affecting our students and staff at Floyd Central High School. We have been informed that a staff member at FCHS has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the Floyd County Health Department has asked that all in-person instruction at FCHS be moved to virtual. This means that no one will report to Floyd Central High School tomorrow and that any students who attend the Floyd County Area Technology Center for half day or the Floyd County School of Innovation for half day will also be virtual for the remainder of this week. These changes are necessary until contact tracing can be completed.”

Adkins continues, “At this point there will be no activities, game, or practices on Tuesday,
October 13. We will reevaluate and make decisions on extra and co-curricular activities for the remainder of the week as contact tracing progresses. Contact tracing will be ongoing this week and will be conducted by the Floyd County Health Department Contact Tracing Team with instructions and a release date if needed.”

Adkins says, “We have talked with our local health department officials and are providing them with all the information we have. We will continue to provide our community with as much information as possible. We ask that everyone cooperate with the Floyd County Health Department as they try to help minimize the spread of the virus and the number of people affected.”

Concluding, Superintendent Adkins comments, “Please know that we are following CDC
guidelines and Healthy at School Guidelines and will continue to do what we can to reduce any risk to our students, staff and community. Student and staff safety is our top priority.”

Previous articleFormer lawmaker new state parks commissioner
Next articleSen. Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath debate about pandemic, SCOTUS, Breonna Taylor
mm
Tom Kenny
Tom Kenny joined ABC 36 News in June of 2001 as a General Assignment Reporter. A native of Peoria, Illinois, he graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from Western Illinois University. He currently anchors ABC 36 News at 5pm, 6pm and 11pm. Tom has more than three decades of experience in broadcast journalism. He is the only broadcast journalist in Lexington television history to be honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award. Tom was recognized for reporting on a story that gave a rare glimpse inside the secretive world of the Federal Witness Protection Program. He has won an Emmy Award for anchoring and another for investigative reporting, exposing the deceit and potential danger of online diploma mills. Tom has ten other Emmy nominations to his credit for investigative and feature reporting. He has won Associated Press Awards for reporting and anchoring. He has won two Addy Awards for excellence in promotional writing. Tom was the first broadcast journalist in Lexington TV history to be awarded the Silver Circle Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. It is one of the highest honors given by NATAS. It recognizes television professionals who have performed distinguished service within the television industry for 25-years or more. Tom was honored for more than his longevity, he was recognized for making an enduring contribution to the vitality of the television industry and for setting high standards of achievement. He was also recognized for giving back to the community as a mentor, educator and volunteer. Tom also has network broadcast experience in radio and television having worked as a sports reporter for ESPN, Sportschannel, NBC Sports and the Breeders’ Cup. He was also the studio host and halftime producer for CBS Radio Sports’ College Football Game of the Week and covered the NFL for One-On-One Radio Sports. Prior to joining WTVQ-TV, Tom was Vice-President of the Houston Astros Minor League baseball team in Lexington. He was part of the original management team that brought professional baseball back to the Bluegrass after a nearly 50-year absence. Tom has lived in Lexington since 1984. In that time, he has been heavily involved with dozens of charity and civic groups, with a special emphasis on helping Veterans. He can be reached at tkenny@wtvq.com. You can also follow Tom on Facebook www.facebook.com/TomKennyABC and Twitter @TomKennyNews. Just click on the links at the top of the page.